Construction begins on Seattle Asian Art Museum renovation

On March 13, Seattle Art Museum (SAM) executives, joined by City of Seattle leaders, project donors and supporters, and members of the community, gathered for an official groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the renovation and expansion of the museum’s landmark building.

The $54 million project — funded by a mixture of public and private funds — enhances SAM’s ability to share its significant Asian art collection and better serve a growing and increasingly diverse audience. The renovation and expansion preserves the 1933 historic building and its Art Deco façade.

The anticipated reopening of the museum is fall 2019.