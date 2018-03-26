Northwest Asian Weekly


Construction begins on Seattle Asian Art Museum renovation

From left: Seattle Asian Art Museum campaign co-chairs Gursharan Sidhu (SAM Trustee) and Mimi Gardner Gates (SAM Director Emerita), Winnie Stratton (SAM Board of Trustees President), Kimerly Rorschach (SAM’s Illsley Ball Nordstrom Director and CEO), Michael Shiosaki (Director of Planning and Development at Seattle Parks and Recreation), and Stewart Landefeld (SAM Board of Trustees Chair). (Photo credit: Natali Wiseman)

On March 13, Seattle Art Museum (SAM) executives, joined by City of Seattle leaders, project donors and supporters, and members of the community, gathered for an official groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the renovation and expansion of the museum’s landmark building.

The $54 million project — funded by a mixture of public and private funds — enhances SAM’s ability to share its significant Asian art collection and better serve a growing and increasingly diverse audience. The renovation and expansion preserves the 1933 historic building and its Art Deco façade.

The anticipated reopening of the museum is fall 2019.

