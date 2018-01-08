Richardson becomes dean at UC Irvine

On Dec. 22, the University of California at Irvine (UCI) School of Law named L. Song Richardson as its newest dean.

Richardson, who is Black and Asian American, becomes the only woman of color to currently hold the deanship of a high-ranking law school.

A graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, Richardson is a renowned legal scholar in the fields of criminal law and criminal procedure. Her work specializes in the intersection of crime with psychology and implicit racial and gender bias.

Richardson succeeds UCI Law’s founding dean, renowned constitutional law scholar Erwin Chemerinsky.