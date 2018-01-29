ICHS ranked Washington’s No. 1 community health center

The Washington Health Alliance’s Community Checkup recently ranked International Community Health Services (ICHS) among the state’s top performers for excellence in care for Medicaid-insured patients. In 2016, 59 percent of ICHS patients were insured under Medicaid.

ICHS was compared to other community health clinics, medical groups, and hospitals across Washington.

Among the areas where ICHS demonstrated excellence in treating Medicaid patients was in the effective treatment of heart disease, diabetes, and colon, cervical, and breast cancer screenings.