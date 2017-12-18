Local student wins premier national science competition

Sriharshita Musunuri, a resident of Mill Creek, Wash., won a $25,000 scholarship as a national finalist in the Siemens Competition, in Washington, D.C.

A senior at Henry M. Jackson High School, Musunuri’s college-level research project leads to faster diagnostic testing in clinical settings that could reduce patient deaths from sepsis.

Sriharshita’s interest in STEM was sparked by a book called Why is Snot Green? She volunteers as curriculum director of an organization called “Girls Rock in Science and Math,” and she spent one summer working at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.