Annual Costco chicken and toy drive

A group organized by MulvannyG2 Chairman Jerry Lee donated 450 roasted chickens from Costco to the Asian Counseling & Referral Service (ACRS) food bank on Dec. 20.

“We feel so blessed getting so much support from friends and the community,” said Lee. He said donors and volunteers included Harry Chan, Doug Mar, Cordell Lui, Laiisha Thomas, Charlese Jackson, Derek Chinn, Wells Fargo, Cathay Bank, Costco, and Rick Rizzs’ “Toys for Kids.”

This is the ninth year the group has made this donation, which started in 2009 when Lee and Lui drove by the food bank and saw the long lines for food that year.