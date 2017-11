Teresita Batayola, the CEO of International Community Health Services (ICHS), will be honored as one of the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Women of Influence on Nov. 9.

The award program recognizes local business women and community leaders who make a difference for others and for our region.

Batayola has been a member of the ICHS Foundation Board since 2007. She also serves on the board of the Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations.