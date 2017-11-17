ACRS offers hot meal on Thanksgiving Day

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) invites members of the community to attend a Thanksgiving luncheon at its headquarters in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

It will be held from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., or until the food runs out, at 3639 Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Seattle.

Last year, more than 300 individuals and families attended this multicultural celebration with hot food served by ACRS volunteers and staff.

Chef Chong Boon Ooi of Ooink restaurant on Capitol Hill will join this year’s celebration and offer ready to eat Asian meals alongside traditional fare like turkey and pumpkin pie. All are welcome at this free event.