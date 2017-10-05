Poll: Asian millennials troubled by Trump

Eight months into Donald Trump’s presidency, 78 percent of Asian American millennials disapprove of the way that he is handling his job.

Those are the results of an NBC News/GenForward Survey released on Sept. 27.

The survey of more than 1,800 adults was conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 16, around the time Trump was still reeling and doubling-down on his responses to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Va. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Among some of the other key findings:

An overwhelming 88 percent of Asian American millennials said they believe the country is more divided since Trump took office.

Around 2 in 5 Asian American millennials plan to vote neither for the Democratic or Republican candidate in the 2018 congressional elections or said they were not sure.

Nearly 1 in 3 Asian American millennials did not cast ballots in the 2016 election. Around half said they voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, 13 percent Trump, and 5 percent someone else.

69 percent of Asian American millennials disapproved of the job Congress is doing.

68 percent have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, as they have an unfavorable view of the GOP.

Health care, racism, and education were identified as the three most important problems facing the country today.

Democrats and Republicans have worked to push more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) — a bloc that roughly accounts for 5 percent of voters nationwide and has historically seen low voter turnout — to head to the polls.

Those efforts, particularly with younger AAPIs, may be yielding results. According to the Census, the percentage of registered voters between ages 18 and 24 who said they were of Asian descent increased from around 44.5 percent in 2012 to 48.9 percent in 2016, while those who voted rose from 33.1 percent to 40.1 percent.