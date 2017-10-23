New face at KIRO 7

Deedee Sun recently joined KIRO 7 as a multimedia journalist and reporter. She moved here from Wichita, Kan. in mid-August and is getting to know the Seattle community, and especially the API community.

She’s reported on major news events, covering the Hesston, Kan. mass shooting at Excel Industries in 2016, the manhunt for the Tsarnaev brothers after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, President Obama’s 2013 Inauguration, and the Occupy Wall Street movements in Los Angeles and in Boston.

Deedee is a graduate from Boston University, double majoring in Broadcast Journalism and Economics.

She grew up in Decatur, Ill., was born in Harbin, China, and speaks conversational Mandarin, though she is working to become more fluent.