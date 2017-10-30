New chief medical director at ICHS

International Community Health Services (ICHS) announced on Oct. 24 that Dr. Rayburn Lewis has been named its chief medical officer after serving in an interim capacity since July.

Lewis retired as CEO of Swedish Issaquah in 2016.

“We look forward to Dr. Lewis’ leadership as we continue to champion health equity, care, and coverage for the most fragile populations who need affordable care,” said ICHS CEO Teresita Batayola.

Lewis’ tenure of success at the Swedish Medical Centers is expected to fortify ICHS’ growth in meeting the needs of the communities around ICHS clinics, especially the underserved, Asian Pacific Islanders, immigrants, and refugees.

“I believe in providing the health safety net to people — regardless of ethnic and racial background, nation of origin, language, gender, or gender preference,” said Lewis.