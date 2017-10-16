ACRS call to action rally

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) hosted a rally on Oct. 5 — drawing participants from across Washington state in support of immigrant and refugee communities. The rally was part of #AAPIAction, the Asian American and Pacific Islander National Week of Action on Immigration. ACRS joined 30 AAPI organizations in 10 major cities across the nation in coordinated action on issues impacting immigrant, refugee, and AAPI communities. State representatives Sharon Tomiko Santos and Mia Gregerson spoke at the event, as well as Seattle Deputy Mayor Hyeok Kim.