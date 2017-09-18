Nobel Peace Prize laureate coming to Seattle

Muhammad Yunus, the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is giving a free public talk at Seattle University on Oct. 12, as part of his book tour.

Yunus established the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh in 1983, fueled by the belief that credit is a fundamental human right. His objective was to help poor people escape from poverty by providing loans on terms suitable to them and by teaching them sound financial principles.

Today, replicas of the Grameen Bank model operate in more than 100 countries worldwide.

In addition to the Nobel Prize, Yunus is the recipient of numerous international awards for his ideas and endeavors. He is also a member of the board of the United Nations Foundation. ■