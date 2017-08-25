Lt. Gov. visits ID clinic

Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib toured International Community Health Services’ (ICHS) International District Clinic on Aug. 18 with CEO Teresita Batayola, COO Sherman Lohn, and Foundation Director Ron Chew, in celebration of National Health Center Week. Habib signed International Community Health Services’ “People’s Proclamation for Health Care for All,” supporting health care as a human right, and thanked the ICHS medical staff for their dedication, passion, efforts and services. ■