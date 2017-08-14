Governor appoints new CAPAA members

Gov. Jay Inslee recently announced the appointment of Donny Rojo and Ekkarath Sisavatdy to the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA).

Rojo is a second generation Filipino American. He comes from a U.S. Navy military family who settled in Bremerton. He is a University of Washington graduate, worked in the aerospace industry, then transitioned into consumer healthcare products as a project manager. In 2016, Rojo was selected by the Philippine Embassy, along with nine other Filipino Americans, to take part in an annual socio-economic immersion program known as Filipino Young Leaders Program.

Ekkarath Sisavatdy is the project director for the Asian American and Native

American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) at Highline College. He graduated from Western Washington University and completed his master’s at Central Washington University.

He is an active, co-founding member of the Southeast Asian Education Coalition (SEAeD).

Sisavatdy was the last in his family of 10 to be born in Vientiane, Laos before he moved to the United States in 1978 as a refugee immigrant.

The CAPAA was established by the state Legislature in 1974 to improve the wellbeing of Asian Pacific Americans by ensuring their access to participation in the fields of government, business, education, and other areas.