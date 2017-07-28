New Highline program aims to increase diversity of teaching corps

The racial diversity of teachers in six school districts in south King County is low relative to the racial makeup of the districts’ students, according to data from Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

October 2015 figures from the Auburn, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, Renton, and Tukwila districts reveal that students of color make up 69 percent of the total population of nearly 105,000 students — while classroom teachers of color account for only 15 percent of the nearly 6,000 classroom teachers in these six districts.

“Our school districts have valiantly attempted to change this. Some of them are making significant progress. However, there is still a big gap between the diversity of students and the diversity of the teachers, and much work to close it,” said Dr. Frank Kline, who is a program manager at Highline College, which serves south King County.

A new teacher training program beginning in fall 2017 at Highline seeks to change the disparity. It gives those who hold an applied associate degree in Early Childhood Education or Paraeducation a path to an applied bachelor’s degree with the opportunity to earn teacher certification.

With more than 70 percent students of color, Highline ranks as the most diverse higher education institution in the state.

Recent research has shown that matching Black male students to a same-race teacher can improve educational attainment, according to a working paper released by a team of researchers from American University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of California, Davis. In their March 2017 paper, the researchers found that low-income, male students who are Black were 39 percent less likely to drop out of high school if they had a Black teacher only once during grades 3–5.

Among the nearly 17,000 students attending Highline, 20 percent are Asian, 17 percent are Hispanic/Latino, 17 percent are Black or African American, and 13 percent identify as multiracial. Only 25 percent are white, according to data collected by the college, which is self-reported by students. Approximately 90 percent of students provide their race/ethnicity.