PICTORIAL: Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

The Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration was held at the Seattle Center Amory with 13 cultural Asian performances. The Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Contest and Filharmonic a capella group were the highlights of the celebration. There were also food trucks outside, children’s activities and a display of nations. Throughout the day, there were 4,600 attendees. The API Heritage Celebration serves as a kick off for API Heritage month.
