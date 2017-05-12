Northwest Asian Weekly

PICTORIAL: Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

The Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration was held at the Seattle Center Amory with 13 cultural Asian performances. The Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Contest and Filharmonic a capella group were the highlights of the celebration. There were also food trucks outside, children’s activities and a display of nations. Throughout the day, there were 4,600 attendees. The API Heritage Celebration serves as a kick off for API Heritage month.

10 contestants from local TV stations compete to eat 5 hum bows the quickest. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

The winners of the Alan Sugiyama Hum Bow Contest: KOMO 4’s Ryan Yamamoto & Morgan Chesky. They finished all 5 hum bows in under 1 minute. (Photo by Vivian Huang/NWAW)

KOMO 4’s Ryan Yamamoto & Morgan Chesky hold up the Hum Bow Winner’s plaque. They are flanked by Alysa Sugiyama and Mari Sugyama. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

Peter Tsai has helped organize the API Heritage Celebration for over 10 years. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

John Chen and Tammy Le emceed for the celebration. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill team marches through the crowd. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

The Filharmonic dazzles the crowd with a capella versions of famous pop songs. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

Shiori spreads her wings before belly dancing to the music. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

Morning Star, Korean Cultural Dance

Spectators gather for the lion dance performance on stage. (Photo by John Liu/NWAW)

UW Khmer Dance Team perform a traditional Khmer dance. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Northwest Wushu demonstrate a few ways to kick butt! (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

