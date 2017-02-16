Asian community plays key role in healthcare

The vibrant and growing Asian community in the Northwest has a major impact on the excellent healthcare system that benefits everyone in the region. As healthcare professionals delivering high quality patient care, or as patients receiving care, Asians are part of the fabric of local communities.

“Although blood donations from the Asian community are increasing, they are still low compared to other ethnic communities in the region,” said Dr. Yanyun Wu, chief medical officer at Bloodworks Northwest. “The best local blood supply we can have needs to fully reflect the ethnic diversity of all the communities we serve.” In some circumstances, the best patient outcomes are achieved when donated blood and patients needing it share similar ethnic background.

There are many options for donating blood. Giving whole blood takes less than an hour, and after it is processed into its components — red cells, platelets, and plasma — it can be used to help up to three patients. New moms can also donate umbilical cord blood after the birth of their baby. Stem cells in cord blood are used to treat many forms of cancer.

Bloodworks N supports more than 90 hospitals in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska, and the demand for blood components is continuous. Patients in hospitals undergoing surgeries, emergency rooms treating traumatic injuries, people receiving treatments for cancer, and surgeons performing organ transplants all depend on a stable blood supply.

All blood types are needed! Donors are welcome at any of Bloodworks Northwest’s 12 donor centers, or check online for community blood drives close to where you live or work. Information about locations and times can be found at bloodworksnw.org.