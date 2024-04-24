Notice to Proposers: Program Manager/Owner Advisor Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001121, Program Manager/Owner Advisor Services for the Brightwater Facilities Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on June 4, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $6,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $20,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173