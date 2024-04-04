Notice to Bidders: Factoria Recycling & Transfer Station SSI

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001129, Factoria Recycling & Transfer Station SSI 2500 Compactor Installation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 4/25/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The scope of work for this contract will consist of installing an SSI Model 2500 SPH compactor at the Factoria Recycling and Transfer Station. The work will include all electrical, mechanical, fire system, small demo and installation work for channel drain and some concrete saw cutting. Contractor will complete all work during transfer station operation hours.

Estimated contract price: $325,410

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal