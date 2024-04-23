Notice to Bidders: Duvall Slough Bridge #1136B REDECK

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001154, Duvall Slough Bridge #1136B REDECK; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 05/14/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 19%.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Brief Scope: This project provides for the improvement of Duvall Slough Bridge #1136B located on Woodinville-Duvall Road NE in King County by scarifying the deck, installing a modified concrete overlay, modifying existing expansion joints, rebuilding the approach fill road prism, and other work, all in accordance with the attached Plans, these Special Provisions, the Standard Specifications, the KCRDCS, and the WSDOT Standard Plans for Road, Bridge, and Municipal Construction.

Estimated contract price: $1,392,800

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal