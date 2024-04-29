Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001091, Plumbing-Mechanical Services Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/07/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: This Contract consists of performing work on underground piping, plumbing, HVAC and building mechanical systems. May include electrical, and site work. King County Solid Waste Division Facilities including but not limited to transfer stations, landfill support facilities, and other properties such as office buildings and warehouses.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sealed bids will be received for KC001070, King County International Airport Pavement Improvements Work Order Rebid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 03/07/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: Work consists of paving and drainage maintenance improvements at the Airport. Including, clearing, excavation, removal, and disposal of existing site materials, placing finished and curbing of unreinforced and reinforced slabs, paving with concrete and/or asphalt concrete, installations of stormwater drainage structures and piping, emergency snow removal, installation and removal of pavement paint markings, emergency pavement repairs.

and other miscellaneous site improvements.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC000956 OPENS: 3/21/2024

Commuter Van Logo Production

Sealed bids will be received for KC001071, MISCELLANEOUS PIPE REPAIR CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on MARCH 12, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work under this Contract consists of repair or replacement of a variety of piping systems, including but not limited to: repair or replacement of large diameter pipe in excess of 48” within 24 hour notice; exploratory excavation; minor piping systems modification; restoration and repair of disturbed mechanical and electrical assemblies, miscellaneous concrete or asphalt repairs related to pipe repair; back filling and grading to restore disturbed area to grade; restoration of landscaping; disposal of debris; and restoration of above and below ground facilities.

Estimated contract price: $3,000,000.00

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001086 OPENS: 2/29/2024

Live Plant Stakes

KC000989 OPENS: 2/29/2024

Vision, Mission, and Values Statement Development for the DDECSD

Proposals will be received for KC001080, GC/CM Services for Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station (EWWTS); by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00 PM on March 27, 2024. Late proposals will not be accepted.

The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager team to provide services for this project.

Scope: The EWWTS Project consists of new and upgraded treatment facilities to treat combined sewer overflows (CSOs) prior to discharge through the existing outfall in Elliott Bay. The Project will replace and upgrade the screening facility, complete pump modifications, add ballasted sedimentation technology for solids removal, replace the existing onsite chlorine disinfection system with a new ultraviolet light (UV) disinfection system, complete electrical upgrades, and complete modifications to the operation of the Mercer Street Tunnel for additional equalization.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $4.3M

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $221M

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 30% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 20% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

This project is fully or partially funded through the Washington State Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program with federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. General contractors and all subcontractors must meet DWSRF requirements and provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001085 OPENS: 02/15/2024

RFP – Domiciling of Construction Manger Office and Staff Parking

KC001079 OPENS: 03/06/2024

ITB – Medic One Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance

KC000945 OPENS: 3/1/2024

RFP-Medical Laboratory Testing and Reporting Services

KC001045 OPENS: 2/26/2024

Facilitation Services for the Harborview Bond Program

KC001066 OPENS: 2/22/2024

Particle Size Analyzer

KC001026 OPENS: 2/22/2024

Sealed bids will be received for KC001078, UPGRADE OVERHEAD FLASHERS TO LED STOP SIGNS; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on 3/6/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 12%.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

This project provides for the improvement of seventeen intersections in King County by installing signs, LED stop signs, LED flashers, sign posts, solar panel systems, junction boxes, conduit, wiring, and other work; removing existing overhead flasher systems including, but not limited to, signal heads, hardware, wiring, spanwire, service cabinets, flasher assemblies, wood and metal poles, signs and sign posts, vegetation trimming and removal; temporary traffic control and other work, all in accordance with the attached Plans, these Special Provisions, the Standard Specifications, the KCRDCS, and the APWA/WSDOT Standard Plans for Road, Bridge, and Municipal Construction

Estimated contract price: $589,580

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sealed bids will be received for KC001069, 244th Ave NE Slide Repair by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 on Feb. 20, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 20%.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Improvement of 244th Ave NE from Redmond-Fall City Road (SR 202) to the City of Sammamish City limit in King County by clearing, selective pruning, removing existing guardrail and anchors, removing pavement marking, roadway excavation, gravel borrow, quarry spalls, drainage, removing an existing failing gabion wall, shoring, constructing a soldier pile wall, shotcrete facing, coated fencing, striping, installing beam guardrail and terminal/anchor, surfacing, HMA, extruded curb, erosion control, planting, project temporary traffic control, detour signing, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $1,805,000.

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sealed bids will be received for KC001036, Carkeek Wet Weather Treatment Station Dechlorination System Modifications; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 2/15/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

This project includes demolition of the existing sodium bisulfite (SBS) dechlorination system and crane, installation of a replacement SBS system and equipment located in chemical and sampling rooms, new and relocated floor drains and associated concrete flooring, testing, training and commissioning, providing required documentation, and all other work as defined in the Contract Documents.

Estimated contract price: $1,949,200.00

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001056 OPENS: 1/31/2024

ITB – Battery Recycling Services

KC001057 OPENS: 2/13/2024

ITB – Heavy Duty Tow Trucks

Sealed bids will be received for KC001065, Lower Duwamish Waterway Upper Reach Remedial Action; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 02/29/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 5% of the Contract Price

Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

The work includes remediation of contaminated sediment (with elevated concentrations of contaminants of concern [COCs]) within the Lower Duwamish Waterway (LDW) upper reach as part of the LDW Superfund Site cleanup remedy of the upper reach.

Estimated contract price: $36,000,000

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001068, Engineering Services for White Center Pond Cells 2 and 3 Retrofit Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 16, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $735,200

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KC000826 OPENS: 2/6/2024

ITB Stage Cover and Repair Services

KC000865 OPENS: 2/6/2024

ITB – Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair of Cranes and Booms

KC000827 OPENS: 2/1/2024

ITB Control Panel for Nuvoda MOB Pilot

KC000958 OPENS: 2/1/2024

ORCA Printing Supplies

Sealed bids will be received for KC001052, 2024-26 Electrical Construction Work Order Contract; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 2/06/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: Perform Electrical repairs, replacements, electrical testing, cable testing, equipment testing, switchgear testing, maintenance, building repair, harmonics testing, infrared surveying, power factor testing, protective relay testing, battery testing, visual electrical inspections, minor modifications, and safety improvements.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001035, Engineering Services for the Taxiway Bravo TOFA Safety Corrections; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 12, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 20% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $467,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

Proposals will be received for KC001061, Construction Management Services for the Airfield Electrical Upgrades Phase III Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 12, 2024.

This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 5% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $179,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

Sealed bids will be received for KC001054, Stormwater Repairs, Phase III Construction; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 01/30/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The Stormwater Repairs Phase III (Project) work includes repairing stormwater pipe and structure deficiencies that have been identified through these stormwater system condition and capacity assessments. The locations of the repairs are primarily on the west side of the airfield along and adjacent to Taxiway B with one repair located on Taxiway B4 within Runway 14R-32L safety area.

Estimated contract price: $3,380,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001026 OPENS: 2/8/2024

ITB-CCTV, Sonar and Laser Profile Inspection

Proposals will be received for KC0001043, Work Order Civil and Structural Engineering for Wastewater Treatment Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 5, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

Sealed bids will be received for KC001053, Health Through Housing GC Emergent Needs Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 01/31/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Brief Scope: The work includes repairs, replacements, modifications, upgrades, and safety improvements at King County Health Through Housing sites. Work will be issued based as emergent needs arise for repairs caused by accidents, fire or flood incidents, building system failures, or natural disasters.

Estimated contract price: $3,000,000

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Exterior Renovation at Cascadian Apartments

BID DUE DATE: February 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm

REQUEST FOR BIDS

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting Bids for the Exterior Renovation at Cascadian Apartments. The property is located at 15517 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA There is a pre-bid meeting at the property on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/. This will be a Sealed Bid; all Bids must be received in a Sealed Envelope marked as “Bid Documents: Cascadian Exterior Renovation. Attn: Michelle Jackson”. All Bids must be received and time and date stamped at KCHA no later than the stated due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. No Fax or Email Bids will be accepted.

Sealed bids will be received for KC001058, Ames Lake Trestle Bridge No. 1320A Replacement; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 01/25/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 20% of the Contract Price

Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 15% of the Contract Price.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Replacement of Ames Lake Trestle Bridge No. 1320A on Ames Lake Carnation Road NE over Ames Lake Creek from north of NE 52nd Street to south of West Snoqualmie Valley Road NE in unincorporated King County by installing road closure signs; performing site clearing and grubbing; installing erosion control measures, stream diversion pipe and dewatering system; removing structures and obstructions; demolishing existing bridge and wing walls; conducting excavation and shoring; constructing bridge, structural earth wall, bridge approach slab, and roadway approach; regrading stream channel; placing streambed materials and large woody materials; paving with hot mix asphalt (HMA); installing beam guardrail, bridge railing, utility hanger, and stormwater; planting mitigation plants; restoring construction site; conducting temporary traffic control, and other work.

Estimated contract price: $5,999,486

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC000998, Engineering Services for the North Fork Bridge (122I) Replacement; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 2, 2024.

This project-specific, cost-plus fixed fee contract is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation for this federally funded work shall be at least 19% of the contract total.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $600,000 – $650,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,200.000 – $2,400,000

King County solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in civil, structural, hydraulic, and geotechnical engineering design.

King County reserves the right to amend the terms of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.

Project Description: Phase 1 work to be performed by the consultant consists of geotechnical, environmental compliance, community involvement, hydraulic and geomorphic engineering, civil and structural engineering, right-of-way and property services, 30% design plans for the North Fork Bridge (122I) Replacement. The major features of the project are as follows: replace the existing North Fork Bridge No.122I with a 3-span, 375-foot-long prestressed concrete bridge and raise the bridge approaches on 428th Ave SE, construct a new revetment facility on the right bank upstream of the new bridge, and modify the left bank facility (Shake Mill Left Bank Revetment) and downstream right bank facility (Pearson Revetment).

King County reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm for any subsequent phases associated with this project.

Estimated start date of Phase 1 is March 15, 2024. Estimated completion date of Phase 1 is April 15, 2025.

Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on Prime and Subconsultant Qualifications, Key Personnel Qualifications, Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA Standards, Communication, Approach to QA/QC, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Plan. Interviews: Will be conducted with three or more of the most highly qualified consultants following submission and evaluation of proposals.

Submittals shall be submitted electronically through the County’s E-Procurement system no later than 12:00 PM on February 2, 2024. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA, commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing jsebero@kingcounty.gov or by calling collect Jenny Sebero, 206-263-5738

Title VI Statement: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages, or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: January 2, 2024 and January 9, 2024

Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Sealed bids will be received for KC001039, Mechanical Construction Work Order 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 01/17/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: The work of the Contract includes furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, and incidentals necessary to perform mechanical repairs, replacements, minor modifications, safety improvements, industrial mechanical, HVAC repairs-modifications, plumbing, and equipment installation.

Not-to-Exceed Contract Price: $3,000,000.00

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001023, Engineering Services for the S 360th Street at 28th Avenue South Intersection Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 30, 2024

This project-specific, cost-plus fixed fee contract is funded, in part, by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply.

A voluntary Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) goal amount of 10% is established.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $40,000 to $60,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $260,000 to $300,000

King County solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in civil engineering design.

King County reserves the right to amend the terms of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.

Project Description: Phase 1 work to be performed by the consultant consists of conducting conveyance, hydrologic and hydraulic analysis; preparing 30% drainage plans and cost estimates; drafting a preliminary stormwater Technical Information Report and Preliminary Flood Hazard Certification form as needed for the S 360th Street at 28th Avenue S Intersection Improvement Project.

King County reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm for any subsequent phases associated with this project.

Estimated start date of Phase 1 is June 1, 2024. Estimated completion date of Phase 1 is August 31, 2024

Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria. Prime and Subconsultant Qualifications, Key Personnel Qualifications, Familiarity with

WSDOT/FHWA Standards, Communication, Approach to QA/QC. Interviews: Will be conducted with three or more of the most highly qualified consultants following submission and evaluation of proposals.

Submittals shall be submitted electronically through the County’s E-Procurement system no later than 12:00 PM on January 30, 2024. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA, commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities.

Title VI Statement: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The contractor, subrecipient, or subcontractor shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin, or sex in the performance of this contract. The contractor shall carry out applicable requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 in the award and administration of USDOT-assisted contracts. Failure by the contractor to carry out these requirements is a material breach of this contract which may result in the termination of this contract or such other remedy as the recipient deems appropriate, which may include, but is not limited to: (1) Withholding monthly progress payments; (2) Assessing sanctions; (3) Liquidated damages, or (4) Disqualifying the contractor from future bidding as non-responsible.

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: January 2, 2024 and January 9, 2024

Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Sealed bids will be received for KC001059, East Base Underground Storage Tank (UST) Improvements and Aboveground Storage Tank (AST) Installation; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on January 17, 2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

The Work under this Contract includes, but not limited to, installation of new aboveground storage tanks (ASTs); cleaning, inspection, repair, and lining of existing fuel underground storage tanks (USTs); permanent closure-in-place of existing non-fuel USTs; installation of supplementary sacrificial anodes for cathodic protection of existing steel USTs; and concrete removal/repair as required for installation of supplementary cathodic protection for steel USTs and other UST appurtenance upgrades.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Estimated contract price: $1,300,000

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001038, Engineering Services for the Leachate Discharge Line; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 26, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $198,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $2,208,047

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

Proposals will be received for KC001028, KING COUNTY JOB ORDER CONTRACT (JOC) 2024-PARKS; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 1:30 PM on January 30, 2024.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Brief Scope: The work under this JOC includes, but is not limited to: selective demolition, repair, remodeling, restoration, critical areas restoration (river) and new construction of public buildings/facilities, industrial facilities and their associated infrastructure, utilities, parking lots, walkways, landscape features, parks, recreation and aquatic facilities and other civil site improvements.

Pre-Proposal Conference: Please see the RFP for details.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC000866 OPENS: 1/18/2024

Garbage Compactor Rental Services

KC001062 OPENS: 1/11/2024

Vehicle Wheels and Related Supplies

Proposals will be received for KC001015, Construction Management Services for South Plant Treatment Plant Influent Pump Station Seismic Upgrades; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 22, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $318,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,447,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KC000795 OPENS: 12/22/2023

ITB-Reflective Safety Gear and Supplies

KC001000 OPENS: 1/3/2024

Heavy Duty Platform Mats and Related Items

KC000990 OPENS: 1/12/2024

RFP-Communities of Opportunity (COO) Learning Community Administrator

Sealed bids will be received for KC001030, NE Tolt Hill Road Repair; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 01/10/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 19%.

UDBE PARTICIPATION

Underutilized Business Enterprise (UDBE) participation for this federally-funded work shall be at least 19% of the contract total.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Brief Scope: This project provides for the improvement of NE Tolt Hill Rd at Tolt Bridge 1834A to stabilize the bank slopes, restore the bridge structure soil supports and repair the damaged gabion wall and guardrail at the west approach.

Estimated contract price: $1,248,189

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Sealed bids will be received for KC001033, Interbay Conveyance Rehabilitation and Odor Control; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 01:30:59PM on 01/29/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Good Faith Efforts to meet the voluntary goals are required.

Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price

Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price.

All work performed on this project will be subject to state prevailing wage rates.

King County is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer

This project is partially funded through the Washington State Public Works Board program with state funds.

Scope Summary: Work generally includes installation of a temporary bypass pipe from the pump station to the north end of the project; replacement of the twin 36-inch diameter steel forcemains with 42-inch ductile iron pipe; construction of an odor control facility (OCF) and access road at the forcemain discharge structure (FMDS); and rehabilitation of the twin 48-inch forcemains, the forcemain discharge structure, and the Elliott Bay Interceptor Section 8 (EBI 8) from the forcemain discharge structure to the maintenance hole located near the north side of the golf course.

Estimated contract price: $47,194,409.00

Pre-Bid: Please see Section Invitation to Bid for details

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001022, Work Order Mechanical Engineering for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 10, 2024.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS KCHA is soliciting bids for Flooring Services for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, December 28, 2023. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email December 7, 2023. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

KC000954 OPENS: 1/4/2024

Environmental and Community Services on a Work Order Basis for King County Waste

Proposals will be received for KC001021, Work Order Civil and Structural Engineering for Solid Waste Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 10, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

Request for Proposals

King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified applicants to provide consulting services to improve processes and systems related to King County Housing Authority’s Licensed Child Care initiative.. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications are due on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 4 PM PST.

Sealed bids will be received for KC000977, Fall City Waste Management System; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on 01/09/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Good Faith Efforts to meet the voluntary goals are required.

Brief Scope: The work includes installation of a Septic Tank Effluent Pumping (STEP) Large Onsite Sewage System (LOSS) which includes 47 parcel connections (including gravity sewer to a replaced septic pump tank and pressurized service connection), pressurized conveyance system (including flushing stations, air/vac valve, and trenchless and open cut excavation installation), treatment system (including equalization, fine screening, package membrane treatment system, sludge storage, and dosing chamber), and a subsurface drip irrigation system (including headworks and 5 disposal zones).

Estimated contract price: $5,441,900

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001014, Engineering Services for 8402 W. Snoqualmie Valley Road NE; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on January 5, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $290,325

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $601,577

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – METRO TRANSIT FIXED ASSETS STATE OF GOOD REPAIR (SGR) PROGRAM

King County Metro Transit is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) from interested and qualified firms for the Metro Transit Fixed Assets State of Good Repair (SGR) Program per the overview of the Scope of Work provided during the Industry Open House events on 11/16/2023 and 11/17/2023.

King County is providing firms an opportunity to provide feedback on questions within the Request for Information (RFI) questionnaire until 5:00PM on December 8, 2023. The official RFI solicitation (KC001044) has been published through King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

A link to the open house materials can be found on King County’s Metro Matters blog at: https://kingcountymetro.blog/2023/11/02/metros-fixed-assets-state-of-good-repair-program-offering-industry-outreach-open-house/

For E-Procurement registration information, please visit:

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx

Firms that are not registered can view the RFI solicitation at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Request for Proposals for Regional Safety Action Plan Public Engagement

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is requesting proposals from firms to support public engagement efforts associated with the upcoming development of a Regional Safety Action Plan. PSRC intends to award this to a single or multiple firms to provide the services required. The term of the contract is anticipated to be February 2024 to June 2025.

Budget: Not to exceed $650,000

Proposal Deadline: All proposals must be received by 12:00pm (PDT) January 12, 2024

More Info: The complete Request for Proposals is available on PSRC’s website at https://www.psrc.org/about/request-proposals or by contacting Pjakala@psrc.org

Proposals will be subject to PSRC’s review and selection process. PSRC promotes equal employment opportunity in the evaluation and award of consultant contracts, and complies with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and procedures.

Puget Sound Regional Council

1011 Western Ave Ste 500

Seattle, WA 98104

Phone: 206-464-7090

www.psrc.org

KC001032 OPENS: 1/9/2024

Community Mobility Program

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 12/6/2023 at 1:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000994 OPENS: 12/21/2023

RFP-Technical Consultant for Replacement of Computer Aided Dispatch System

KC000987 OPENS: 12/20/2023

Ford OEM Parts

Sealed bids will be received for KC001002, EASTRAIL WILBURTON TRESTLE REHABILITATION; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 1/10/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Community Workforce Agreement (CWA): A CWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Goal: 27% of the Contract Price

Priority Hire Journey Level Goal: 18% of the Contract Price.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The work on this project involves renovation of the historic Eastrail Wilburton Trestle for trail use by providing structural rehabilitation and seismic retrofitting of the existing wooden structure. The project includes but is not limited to, timber demolition and disposal, illumination, drainage, retaining walls, bridge painting, traffic control, drilled shafts, asphalt paving, cast-in-place concrete, pre-cast concrete deck panels, pedestrian railing, parking, signage, site furnishings, landscape restoration, and a RRFB system for the roadway trail crossing at SE 5th Street.

Estimated contract price: $18,490,000

Mandatory Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section Invitation to Bid for details

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001029 OPENS: 12/7/2023

Community Outreach for On-Site Sewage Systems Code Revision

KC000966 OPENS: 12/14/2023

Collections Study

KC001031 OPENS: 12/12/2023

Pre-Employment Assessment Tool

KC000867 OPENS: 12/21/2023

Community Based Organization (CBO) Led Services for Youth in Custody

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 12/5/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000921 OPENS: 11/22/2023

Janitorial Services for King County DNRP Environmental Lab

Pre-Submittal Conference: Wednesday, 12/6/2023 at 11:00 AM

Facility Location: King County Environmental Laboratory 322 W Ewing Street Seattle, WA, 98119

Sealed bids will be received for KC001009, LAKE TO SOUND TRAIL, SEGMENT C – BURIEN – REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 12/13/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Schedule A – construction of approximately 0.5 miles of 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail with gravel shoulders, clearing and grubbing, curb and gutter, stormwater conveyance system, culvert, gravity block wall and structural earth wall, concrete driveway crossings, erosion control, site preparation, grading, traffic control, utility adjustments/relocation, roadway channelization striping, signal equipment relocation, and planting. Schedule B – approximately 1200 LF of 16-inch water main replacement from Driveway 13 to S Normandy Road; associated temporary erosion control, traffic control and surface restoration.

Estimated contract price: $4,475,797

Pre-Bid: Please see Invitation to Bid for details.

https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal