Notice to Bidders: KC001111

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001111, HAZARDOUS BUILDING MATERIALS ABATEMENT AND SELECTIVE DEMOLITION WORK ORDER 2024-2026; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 pm on 4/18/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 8% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work of this contract will include, but is not limited to performing incidental testing, monitoring, inspection and abatement of hazardous materials at various sites in King County, Washington. This on-call contract may be used in response to emergency and non-emergency code enforcement situations. Work orders typically include lead and asbestos and selective demolition. Depending on the scope of work issued, associated subcontractors and simultaneous crews may be required. Secure facilities will require comprehensive criminal background checks for all personnel accessing the facility.

Estimated contract price: $500,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal