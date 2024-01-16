Police officers cleared in Manuel Ellis case resign 

TACOMA— The three Tacoma police officers who were cleared of criminal charges last month in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained face-down as he pleaded for breath, are resigning.

A statement Tuesday from Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli stated, “The City of Tacoma and former Tacoma Police Officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, and Timothy Rankine have entered into voluntary resignation agreements, separating all three from City service. These agreements support a responsible, constructive path forward for our community and the Tacoma Police Department.”

Two of the officers—Collins, 40, and Burbank, 38—had been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while Timothy Rankine, 34, an Asian American, was charged with manslaughter.

Their attorneys argued that Ellis died from a lethal amount of methamphetamine that was in his system as well as a pre-existing heart condition, not from the officers’ actions, and the jury found the three not guilty on all counts.

Pauli’s statement continued, “With faith in our city’s enduring resilience and strength, I acknowledge that healing throughout Tacoma will require time, open dialogue, and shared respect. I both support and have confidence in Chief Avery Moore, his commitment, and his ability to create a culture in the Tacoma Police Department that relies on positive community relationships, accountability and transparency.”

Ellis’ death became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest, but it also coincided with the first U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in nearby Kirkland and did not garner the attention that the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis did nearly three months later.

The Ellis family settled a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Pierce County, which is home to Tacoma, for $4 million in 2022.