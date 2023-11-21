ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Thanksgiving feast for 600 Chinese seniors in CID

The Seniors in Action Foundation hosted a special Thanksgiving dinner at Joyale Restaurant in the Chinatown-International District on Nov. 19, dedicated to 600 Chinese seniors. The event, sponsored by entrepreneurs Peter Pang and Jin Zhang, featured snacks and gifts for each attendee. The guest list included prominent community leaders and Seattle Police Commander Stephen Strand.

From left: Anna Hau, Seniors in Action Foundation president; Seattle City Councilmember-elect, Joy Hollingsworth; Shiaoyin Wu, and Tanya Woo. (Photo by Assunta Ng)

