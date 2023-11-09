Ocean Star restaurant hosts Curtis Chin’s memoir launch in Seattle’s Chinatown

The University Book Store held a reception at the Ocean Star restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District for Curtis Chin on Nov. 1.

Participants say the event was sold out.

Chin released his first book, “Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant,” about his family’s Chinese restaurant, and being a gay Chinese American growing up in 1980s Detroit.

Part of the reason why Chin wrote the memoir was to explain the importance the restaurant had in Detroit’s history and the sadness of it now being gone.

Chin is a writer, filmmaker, and social activist.