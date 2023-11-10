Man injured in CID shooting

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers arrived after reports of gunfire near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street. They found a man—approximately in his 30s-40s—with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene but no suspects have been identified.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.