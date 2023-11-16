Locke joins Dorsey & Whitney

SEATTLE — Former Gov. Gary Locke has joined international law firm Dorsey & Whitney as the firm’s Senior Advisor.

The former U.S. Ambassador to China and Secretary of Commerce under President Obama, Locke is currently Chair of Committee of 100, a leading organization for Chinese Americans. Locke will have a strong focus on assisting Dorsey’s international practice.

Catherine Pan-Giordano, Chair of Dorsey’s U.S.-China Practice Group said, “He will significantly bolster our ability to provide dedicated service to our clients as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of the international business landscape.”

As governor, Locke was the first Chinese American governor as well as the first Asian American governor in the continental U.S. He fostered a robust trade relationship between the state and many trading partners, including China.

Most recently, Locke was interim president of Bellevue College.