Kuu Sakuragi promoted at PNB 

Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) Corps de ballet dancer Kuu Sakuragi has been promoted to Soloist.

“As humble and kind as he is talented and engaging, this remarkable dancer is headed for even greater heights,” said Associate Artistic Director Kiyon Ross.

Sakuragi is from Bellevue and studied on scholarship at PNB School, where he began as a DanceChance student at the Francia Russell Center. He attended summer courses at Houston Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, San Francisco Ballet, the School of American Ballet, and Pacific Northwest Ballet School. He was a recipient of the Fleming Halby Exchange with the Royal Danish Ballet School.

Kuu joined PNB as a member of the corps de ballet in 2020.