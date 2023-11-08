ICHS to host high-capacity COVID-19 vaccine clinics for South Seattle and Shoreline residents

This is a sponsored content.

International Community Health Services (ICHS) will host two high-capacity COVID-19 vaccine clinics in November that will be open to the general public. These events will be walk-in only, with no appointment required. All individuals age 12 and older are eligible to join.

The dates are:

The clinics will offer the updated 2023-2024 COMIRNATY (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccines that are designed to specifically target the COVID variants circulating now.

“Vital to keep our families healthy”

ICHS encourages everyone to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself, your family, and our community.

“As medical providers and parents, we know that keeping up to date on immunizations are vital to keep our families healthy,” said Lakshimi Deepa Yerram, ICHS Chief Medical Officer. “In fact, vaccines have saved more lives than any other medical intervention.”

Individuals should bring their photo ID and their insurance information. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccines. If you have insurance, you can call your insurance company to see if you’re covered. If you do not have insurance, you must pay out-of-pocket for the cost of the vaccine.

Parents must be present with their children (age 17 and under).

ICHS’ Holly Park Medical & Dental Clinic is located at 3815 S Othello St, Seattle, WA 98118. Walk-ins should visit the pharmacy located on the second floor. The clinic is accessible off of Othello St, near the Othello light rail station. Limited spots are available in the clinic parking lot behind the clinic.

ICHS’ Shoreline Medical & Dental Clinic is located at 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Walk-ins should visit the third floor of the clinic. The clinic is accessible off HWY 99 with a large parking lot and near bus lines.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines during weekdays

ICHS clinic pharmacies are also administering updated COVID-19 vaccines to individuals age 12 and older on a walk-in basis at the ICHS International District Medical & Dental Clinic, ICHS Holly Park Medical & Dental Clinic, and Shoreline Medical & Dental Clinic.

You do not need to be an ICHS patient to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at ICHS pharmacies.

Learn more about ICHS’ walk-in vaccines at: https://www.ichs.com/covid-19-vaccine-appointments