ICHS Gala celebrates $312K in fundraising

International Community Health Services (ICHS) said it raised $312,000 during its 50th Anniversary Gala. The event on Nov. 18, attended by over 400 guests, marked ICHS’s most significant fundraiser to date.

Notable among the contributors was ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura and her sisters, Lori and Vicki Nomura, who donated $7,500. Former ICHS CEOs, led by inaugural director Bruce Miyahara, also made a collective gift totaling $10,000.

Dr. Kimberly Chang, Speaker of the House on the Executive Board of Directors for the National Association of Community Health Centers, helped ICHS present the 2023 Bamboo Award for Health to individuals and organizations making exemplary contributions to community health.

This year’s Bamboo Award recipients include Dr. Alan Chun, Dr. Kimo Hirayama, Alan Hoshino, Paul Mar, and the Asian Counseling and Referral Service.

The event was emceed by Christine Pae and Bennyroyce Royon, and there were performances by Bennyroyce Dance and the International Lion Dance Team.

The contributions will be directed towards providing uncompensated care for uninsured and underinsured patients, ensuring vital health services for those who would otherwise struggle to afford them.