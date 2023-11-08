Horita, Yamamoto Baruffi to be honored at annual awards

The 20th Annual Women of Influence Awards is set to recognize Mari Horita and Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi for their outstanding contributions to the business community.

The event will be held on Nov. 14, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue.

Horita, who serves as the senior vice president of Social Impact and Government Relations for the Seattle Kraken and is the executive director of the One Roof Foundation, has shown unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the world of sports and social change.

Yamamoto Baruffi, the executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary at Umpqua Bank, has excelled in her role as a legal expert and corporate leader, demonstrating her dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.

The Women of Influence Awards celebrate women who wield significant authority and have the power to drive change in their respective fields. These honorees are not only respected for their accomplishments but are also known for their commitment to community involvement, making them sought-after advisors and mentors within their areas of expertise.