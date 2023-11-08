Close race in District 2 City Council contest

SEATTLE — In a closely-watched race for the City Council District 2 seat in Southeast Seattle, Tanya Woo is trailing behind incumbent Tammy Morales. Ballots counted so far show Woo with 49% of the vote, and Morales with 50%.

Woo’s campaign has been defined by her commitment to fighting for the Chinatown-International District (CID) and the broader South Seattle community. She voiced her concerns about the continued discrimination faced by the CID, which was recently named one of the most endangered neighborhoods in America.

Her family owns the Louisa Hotel in the Chinatown International District and leads the Chinatown International District Community Watch.

“As a community advocate, I’ve fought against continued discrimination from the city towards the CID,” Woo stated in her candidate statement. “I learned that fighting for our voice when the city imposes their will without listening to our community is a fight we can win. I want to bring that same passion to fight for all of South Seattle.”

At-large Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is running for King County Council’s 8th District seat and led Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon by 54% to 44%.

Here’s a snapshot of AAPI candidates in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties who are winning.

*These results are very preliminary, meaning every race is still an open contest. Because Washington votes by mail, it can take days or even weeks for elections to be decided.

Port

Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 2

Sam Cho 98%

Port of Tacoma Commissioner, Position 5

Kristin Ang 60%

City

City of Bellevue, Council Position No. 5

Janice Zahn 66%

City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 6

Yoshiko Grace Matsui 97%

City of Medina, Council Position No. 2

Harini Gokul 99%

City of Mukilteo, Council Position No. 7

Jason Moon 98%

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 1

Sun Burford 57%

City of Redmond, Council Position No. 1

Osman Salahuddin 70%

City of Renton, Council Position No. 7

Kim-Khanh Van 54%

City of Sammamish, Council Position No. 3

Sid Gupta 54%

City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 3

Peter Kwon 67%

City of Seattle, Council District No. 2

Tanya Woo 49%

School

Mercer Island School District, Director Position No. 1

Ananta Gudipaty 49%

Mercer Island School District, Director Position No. 3

Maggie Tai Tucker 98%

Mukilteo School District, Director District No. 1

Simon Bai 98%

Kent School District, Director District No. 1

Andy Song 98%

Northshore School District, Director District No. 3

Han Tran 54%

Snoqualmie Valley School District, Director District No. 5

Ram Dutt Vedullapalli 97%

Judicial

Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 1, Judge Position 2

Meng Li Chea 97%

Other

Woodinville Water District, Commissioner Position No. 5

Preeti Shridhar 67%