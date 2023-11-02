Candidate Tanya Woo’s mom is working hard to get her daughter elected!

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Many have said that running for office is a family affair.

Years ago, when the former governor Gary Locke was first running for office as a state legislator, his immigrant mother, Julie Locke, helped his campaign by doorbelling in Seward Park even though her English was not perfect. One of my friends, a voter, met Julie in this way. Touched by a mother‘s love towards her son, the voter told me Julie had earned her vote.

These days, Seattle City Council candidate Tanya Woo’s mother is doing the same to support her daughter—not quite by doorbelling, but by holding signs all over Council District 2. Anita Woo has carried Tanya’s yard signs all over the Chinatown International District, Beacon Hill, and South Seattle for the last 10 days.

“I spend about two to three hours each day holding Tanya Woo signs all over busy traffic areas,” Anita said. “My feet are numb a lot so I try to move as much as possible. Some people thought I looked funny moving around.”

A political yard sign with a long stick weighs about 1 lb. To find a visible area to display her sign, Anita drove all over the area to detect street corners during busy traffic hours.

Anita and other Woo supporters have been raising signs close to schools, supermarkets, churches, and street intersections. She is grateful whenever people smile and wave at her, honking their car for support.

Anita was surprised that some strangers asked her, “’Are you Tanya?”

“I am so much older,” she expressed.

Some folks have even asked her, “Can I have your yard sign to put outside my house?”

In response, she would say no, unfortunately. “Sorry, there‘s no more money in the budget to make any more signs.”

And when people tell her, ”I’ve already voted for her (Woo),” it is like music to her ears.

When asked if she‘s tired, she said, ”I will do whatever it takes to support Tanya. It’s just one more week to go.”

“Anita is the best mom in the world,” said her friend Beth Ku.

Assunta Ng can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.