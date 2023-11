This week, King County Council Candidate Sofia Aragon greeted and met with community leaders and members at Tai Tung Restaurant in the Chinatown International District (CID). After a multi-course lunch, each guest shared community concerns with Aragon. Most of their concerns had to do with public safety in the CID and its impact on local businesses.

Aragon is currently mayor of the City of Burien. She is running for King County Council in the upcoming election on November 7.