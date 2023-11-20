An open letter to the Seattle City Council and a plea for Asian American representation

Dear Council members,

We, the undersigned leaders and representatives of the Asian American community in Seattle, write to you today to address a matter of significant importance to our community and to the diverse fabric of our city. As you are aware, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s impending departure from Citywide Position 8 presents a pivotal opportunity for representation and leadership in our city government.

Seattle’s Asian American community is a vibrant and integral part of our city’s mosaic, contributing richly to its cultural, economic, and social life. Despite this, our representation within the highest echelons of city governance remains disproportionately low. This underrepresentation is not just a symbolic concern; it directly impacts the inclusivity and effectiveness of policy-making and civic engagement in our city.

In particular, we wish to highlight the challenges faced by the Chinatown-International District. This historic and cultural heart of our community is facing unique public safety threats. The rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in recent years has had a profound impact on the safety and wellbeing of our community members. The fear and uncertainty generated by these incidents underscore the urgent need for informed and empathetic leadership that can address these complex issues effectively.

Therefore, we respectfully urge the Council to strongly consider appointing an Asian American leader to fill the vacancy in Citywide Position 8. Such an appointment would be a step towards rectifying the current imbalance in representation and would send a powerful message about the value and importance of inclusive governance in Seattle.

We believe that an Asian American council member can bring unique perspectives and experiences that are vital in addressing the broad spectrum of issues facing our city, from economic development to social justice, from housing affordability to environmental sustainability. The Asian American community, like many others, faces specific challenges and opportunities that require thoughtful and informed representation.

We do not make this request lightly. We understand the weight of responsibility that comes with such a position and the need for a candidate of the highest caliber. We are confident that within our community, there are individuals who possess the skills, experience, and dedication to serve our city with distinction.

In conclusion, we respectfully request that the Seattle City Council prioritize diversity and representation in its appointment for Citywide Position 8. Doing so would not only be a testament to our city’s commitment to inclusivity, but also a step forward in building a government that truly reflects the richness and diversity of its people.

Thank you for your consideration of this important matter.