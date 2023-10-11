Kawahara will be the first Asian American woman to lead APA

Debra Kawahara has been named president of the American Psychological Association (APA). She is the first Asian American woman and the first Japanese American to serve in this role.

Kawahard is an associate dean for academic affairs and distinguished professor at the California School of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University.

She has a BA in psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a PhD in clinical psychology with a focus on multicultural and community psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology.

Recognized for her contributions to the field, she is a fellow of both the APA and the Asian American Psychological Association. She has received several prestigious awards, such as an APA Presidential Citation in 2019 and the Shining Star Award at the National Multicultural Conference and Summit in 2017. She is also a widely published author and serves as the editor of the journal Women & Therapy.

Before assuming the role of APA president on Jan. 1, 2025, Kawahara will serve as the 2024 APA president-elect.