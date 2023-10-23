Gunshot Wound Victim Reported Shooting in Chinatown International District

By Detective Judinna Gulpan

From Seattle Police Department Blotter

On Oct. 20, a woman was dropped off at Swedish First Hill hospital with multiple gunshot wound injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m., police contacted the 34-year-old female victim who reported she had been shot while walking near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

After being shot, the victim called a known subject to help her get to a hospital.

Officers searched the area for evidence of the shooting but did not locate any.

The victim was in stable condition prior to being transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.