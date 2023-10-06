Fashion house Luly Yang celebrates 20-year milestone

Luly Yang Couture celebrated two decades in the fashion industry on Sept. 30. The milestone event, hosted at Fremont Studios, was marked by a spectacular showcase of their latest collection, “Made in Nature.”

Over 400 people attended. Proceeds from ticket sales, totaling over $80,000, were directed towards Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The evening unfolded with a fashion show and three Seattle Children’s cancer survivors, Emerson, Ellia, and Isaac, graced the runway.

The program was hosted by Mona Locke, and the live stream was helmed by Kim Holcomb and Jim Dever.