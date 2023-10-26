CISC raises over $195,000 at its Evening of Friendship event

CISC held its Evening of Friendship Reception event at the Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) on Saturday, Oct. 14. With 150 guests from the Greater Seattle area attending, the reception included heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, games as well as a BAM exhibit tour.

Robert Mak returned as emcee to kickoff the fundraising reception to support CISC’s programs to improve the lives of families, youth, and older adults. CISC Executive Director, Michael Itti, highlighted the agency’s efforts to serve the community over the past year including responding to anti-Asian hate, enrolling individuals in affordable healthcare programs, and providing a summer learning program for youth.

Through generous donations and sponsorships, CISC raised more than $195,000 to support immigrants and their families by creating opportunities for them to succeed while honoring their heritage.

Photos from the evening

Photo from CISC