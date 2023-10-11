CISC among best nonprofits in Seattle

The Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) has been awarded the Bronze Best Nonprofit Organization title in the recent Seattle Times’ 2023 ‘BEST in the PNW’ contest.

CISC, dedicated to bridging cultures, communities, and generations, has been a cornerstone of support for immigrants in King County. They focus on helping newcomers achieve success in their adopted community by providing a wide range of vital services, including information, referral, advocacy, social, and support services.