Cho’s appointment to help shape U.S. trade policy

Port of Seattle Commission President Sam Cho has been appointed by Ambassador Katherine Tai to the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee on Trade, which offers local and state government input to USTR on issues and priorities involving global trade and development.

Cho told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “I look forward to being an advocate for trade policies that continue to bring economic growth and opportunities to our region. This is a timely appointment as U.S. trade policy is becoming ever more important to sustained prosperity for our region.”

Cho recently led the effort to create an export accelerator program in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Greater Seattle Partners, Washington State Department of Commerce, and the City of Seattle. The Greater Seattle Export Accelerator program will provide export training, export advising services, and access to international trade opportunities for small businesses. The first cohort of small businesses in the accelerator was announced on Sept. 20, 2023.

Cho also serves on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking.