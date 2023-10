Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) said it raised $535,000 ‘and counting’ from its 50th Anniversary Gala on Oct.7 at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue.

Online giving has been extended until Oct. 14.

The gala featured cultural performances, a special cocktail reception, and a three-course plated dinner.

There was also a live auction featuring a luxury travel package and unique experiences, and a “Raise the Paddle” event.