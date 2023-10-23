2023 General Election — AAPI candidates in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties

Nov. 7 is General Election Day for all voters in Washington. Ballots are mailed out by county election offices no later than Oct. 20. In order to make your voice heard, you must be registered to vote. Voter registration forms that are mailed or completed online must be received by Oct. 30. After Oct. 30, you must visit your local elections office or voting center during regular business hours and until 8 p.m. on Election Day to register to vote or update your registration and receive a ballot.

Send your ballot via U.S. mail—no postage needed. All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 in order to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service recommends that you mail a week before Election Day.

Here are the AAPI candidates on the ballot for King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

County

Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 8

Sofia Aragon

Port



Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 2

Sam Cho

Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 5

Jesse Tam

Port of Tacoma Commissioner, Position 5

Kristin Ang

City

City of Auburn, Council Position No. 3

James Jeyaraj

City of Bellevue, Council Position No. 5

Janice Zahn

City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 6

Yoshiko Grace Matsui

City of Federal Way, Council Position No. 7

Denise Yun

City of Medina, Council Position No. 2

Harini Gokul

City of Mukilteo, Council Position No. 4

Ashvin Sanghvi

City of Mukilteo, Council Position No. 5

Riaz Khan

City of Mukilteo, Council Position No. 7

Jason Moon

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 1

Sun Burford

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 4

Chris Villasenor

City of Redmond, Council Position No. 1

Osman Salahuddin

City of Renton, Council Position No. 4

Sanjeev Yonzon

City of Renton, Council Position No. 5

Marvin Rosete

City of Renton, Council Position No. 7

Kim-Khanh Van

City of Sammamish, Council Position No. 3

Sid Gupta

City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 3

Peter Kwon

City of Seattle, Council District No. 2

Tanya Woo

City of Snoqualmie, Council Position No. 5

Mandeep Kaur Walia

City of Woodinville, Council Position No. 2

David Edwards

Shengquan Liang

Town of Yarrow Point, Council Position No. 4

Debi Mishra

School

Mercer Island School District, Director Position No. 1

Ananta Gudipaty

Mercer Island School District, Director Position No. 3

Maggie Tai Tucker

Mukilteo School District, Director District 1

Simon Bai

Kent School District, Director District No. 1

Andy Song

Northshore School District, Director District No. 3

Han Tran

Snoqualmie Valley School District, Director District No. 5

Ram Dutt Vedullapalli

Judicial

Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 1, Judge Position 2

Meng Li Che

King County Superior Court, Judge Position 35

Wyman Yip

Other

Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park District, Commissioner Position 5

Kenneth Lee

Woodinville Water District, Commissioner Position No. 1

Ramesh Singh

Woodinville Water District, Commissioner Position No. 5

Preeti Shridhar

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.