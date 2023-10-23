2023 General Election — AAPI candidates in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties

Nov. 7 is General Election Day for all voters in Washington. Ballots are mailed out by county election offices no later than Oct. 20. In order to make your voice heard, you must be registered to vote. Voter registration forms that are mailed or completed online must be received by Oct. 30. After Oct. 30, you must visit your local elections office or voting center during regular business hours and until 8 p.m. on Election Day to register to vote or update your registration and receive a ballot.
Send your ballot via U.S. mail—no postage needed. All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 in order to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service recommends that you mail a week before Election Day.
Here are the AAPI candidates on the ballot for King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.
County
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 8
Sofia Aragon
Port
Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 2
Sam Cho
Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 5
Jesse Tam
Port of Tacoma Commissioner, Position 5
Kristin Ang
City
City of Auburn, Council Position No. 3
James Jeyaraj
City of Bellevue, Council Position No. 5
Janice Zahn
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 6
Yoshiko Grace Matsui
City of Federal Way, Council Position No. 7
Denise Yun
City of Medina, Council Position No. 2
Harini Gokul
City of Mukilteo, Council Position No. 4
Ashvin Sanghvi
City of Mukilteo, Council Position No. 5
Riaz Khan
City of Mukilteo, Council Position No. 7
Jason Moon
City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 1
Sun Burford
City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 4
Chris Villasenor
City of Redmond, Council Position No. 1
Osman Salahuddin
City of Renton, Council Position No. 4
Sanjeev Yonzon
City of Renton, Council Position No. 5
Marvin Rosete
City of Renton, Council Position No. 7
Kim-Khanh Van
City of Sammamish, Council Position No. 3
Sid Gupta
City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 3
Peter Kwon
City of Seattle, Council District No. 2
Tanya Woo
City of Snoqualmie, Council Position No. 5
Mandeep Kaur Walia
City of Woodinville, Council Position No. 2
David Edwards
Shengquan Liang
Town of Yarrow Point, Council Position No. 4
Debi Mishra
School
Mercer Island School District, Director Position No. 1
Ananta Gudipaty
Mercer Island School District, Director Position No. 3
Maggie Tai Tucker
Mukilteo School District, Director District 1
Simon Bai
Kent School District, Director District No. 1
Andy Song
Northshore School District, Director District No. 3
Han Tran
Snoqualmie Valley School District, Director District No. 5
Ram Dutt Vedullapalli
Judicial
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 1, Judge Position 2
Meng Li Che
King County Superior Court, Judge Position 35
Wyman Yip
Other
Key Peninsula Metropolitan Park District, Commissioner Position 5
Kenneth Lee
Woodinville Water District, Commissioner Position No. 1
Ramesh Singh
Woodinville Water District, Commissioner Position No. 5
Preeti Shridhar
If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.
