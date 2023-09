Susan Lee Woo has received an award for “Outstanding Dedication in Public Safety to the Chinatown-ID community.”

Natalie Hutson, the community safety coordinator with the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) and Monica Ly, the C-ID public safety liaison presented Woo the award on Aug. 30 at Hing Hay Park, before the start of a Block Watch patrol, “for her consistent updates on public safety incidents in the CID and commitment to her Block Watch.”