Washington state sees big increase in Asian population

New data from the 2020 Census finds that Washington state has become a top choice for many Asian groups.

In 2010, Washington was only in the top five states for the Filipino, Japanese, and Vietnamese groups. Now, it’s in the top five for the Chinese, except Taiwanese, and Korean groups. Washington is becoming a more popular place to live for these communities.

In 2020, California had the most people from Asian groups. New York came second, and Texas was third. Hawaii also had a lot of people from the Filipino and Japanese groups.

Overall, Asian Indians are the largest Asian group in the whole country in 2020. They grew by over 50% from 2010 to 2020, and there are now 4,397,737 of them.

The second biggest Asian group in 2020 was the Chinese, except for Taiwanese. They had 5.2 million people, and that’s a 37.2% increase since 2010.

Nepalese were also a fast-growing group. Their population increased by more than 250%, making them the fastest-growing Asian group with over 50,000 people in 2010. There are now 205,297 Nepalese people in the United States.