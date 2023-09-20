Seattle cultural institutions unite against hate

SEATTLE — In the wake of a hate crime that rocked the Wing Luke Museum on Sept. 14, Executive Director Joël Barraquiel Tan has sounded the rallying cry for unity among the city’s cultural institutions.

According to FBI statistics, hate crimes targeting Asians and Asian Americans surged by a staggering 73% in 2020. Since then, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has been swamped with 130 cases involving hate crimes. The situation has only worsened with an alarming rise in home invasions targeting Asian families in South King County, culminating in the recent hate crime at the Wing Luke Museum.

Barraquiel Tan said, “We have received an overwhelming response of support from the community and our partners. Through solidarity and partnership, we can make Seattle and the larger region a place of belonging and vibrant diversity. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

The Wing Luke Museum has deep-rooted relationships with a diverse array of organizations, including the Black Heritage Society of Washington State, the Chinese Information and Service Center, the Washington State Jewish Historical Society, and many more.

Many of these organizations are already joining hands with the Wing Luke Museum to launch an interactive educational and public program titled “Confronting Hate In Seattle.”

“Our mission’s work will not be deterred by the recent hate crime,” said Barraquiel Tan. “Meaningful collaborations like “Confronting Hate in Seattle,” and others, live as powerful examples of the profound work we can do in solidarity and I believe we can do more as others join our work.”