Sam Cho to join Office of Mayor Bruce Harrell 

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell announced on Aug. 30 that Sam Cho will serve as director of Strategic Initiatives in the Mayor’s Office. Cho was elected to the Port of Seattle Commission in 2019 and currently serves as Commission President.

“Sam Cho brings the proven experience we need to ensure our efforts are forward-thinking, innovative, sustainable, and inclusive,” said Harrell. Cho “will deliver progress on our agenda for an ambitious future for Downtown Seattle, support for local small businesses and vibrant neighborhoods, and generational wealth-building opportunities for communities historically left out,” Harrell said.

“As the son of immigrants to Seattle whose parents owned a small business, building wealth in historically under-served communities is a crucial part of that vision,” said Cho.

Cho was set to begin his role at the Mayor’s Office in September. He will retain his role as Port Commissioner and recuse himself from procedures when potential conflicts of interest arise following the process outlined in the Code of Ethics for Port Commissioners.

In his role, Cho will work on advancing Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan—a comprehensive set of legislative, regulatory, and programmatic efforts to revitalize and transform the city’s center.

He will also work on strengthening Seattle’s economy through trade, small business growth, and new business attraction, working with the Office of Economic Development and other business partners.