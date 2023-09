The ever popular phở eating contest during Celebrate Little Saigon did not disappoint this year.

The contestants arrived hungry and gulped down a steaming cup of hot noodles AND iced Vietnamese coffee in just a few minutes.

Actually, in just 1 minute and 34 seconds, to be exact.

This year, Celebrate Little Saigon was able to directly support seven local food businesses who provided the curated meal, six dessert and drink vendors, and six retail vendors.