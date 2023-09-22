ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Nguyen steps into new role at Senate Ways & Means Committee 

State Sen. Joe Nguyen has been elected vice chair of the Senate Ways & Means Committee by his Senate colleagues. He will step into the role while continuing to serve as chair of the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee.  

Nguyen was appointed to the role on Sept. 21. In his new role, he will oversee allocation of Washington’s $70 billion operating budget and play a prominent role in shaping the future of Washington. 

“This committee plays a pivotal role in shaping Washington’s fiscal stability, and I am committed to working diligently to ensure we craft budgets and policies that promote prosperity and opportunity for all,” Nguyen said.  

He will officially step into the role following a full vote of the Senate on the first day of the 2024 Legislative Session. 

