National Spirit of America Award goes to Bettie Luke 

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance celebrated its 2023 National Biennial Convention on Sept. 21 in Las Vegas, marking a return to in-person gatherings after the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the convention, the prestigious Spirit of America was awarded to Bettie Luke, before an audience of over 300 attendees.

Luke’s career spans over four decades, during which she has been a champion for diversity and cultural competency. She has conducted diversity training in 36 different states, serving K-12 and higher education institutions, government bodies, and businesses. In addition to her extensive work, Luke will be presenting training sessions for educators in Seattle and Wenatchee this year.

Her historical involvement with commemorating the 1886 Expulsion of Chinese from Seattle has left a lasting impact. She organized significant events in 1986 and 2011, reaffirming the Chinese community’s presence in the city. She also played a key role in the dedication ceremony of the new Wing Luke Elementary School in August 2021.

Luke is also an artist and co-author of two Chinese activity books for children.